Third place finish for RKS

Ratu Kadavulevu School secured a third place finish at the Eastern Zone Deans final, narrowly defeating Tailevu North College, 25-7.

The boys from Lodoni displayed a strong defense and attack and held a slender 10-7 lead at halftime.

The Delainakaikai school opened the floodgates in the second spell as they piled on 25 unanswered points to secure victory in emphatic fashion.

RKS Manager Eta Vakalutugone says the team played with great determination to ensure the desired result and progress to the national quarter-finals.

Meanwhile the Eastern Zone Under-18 final is currently underway with Queen Victoria School leading Lelean Memorial School 5-0 in the first half.