Tawake's red card case heads to full disciplinary hearing

Bitila Tawake (3rd from left) [Source: Oceania Rugby/Facebook]

Fijiana XV vice-captain Bitila Tawake has had her red card sanction from yesterday’s Scotland match referred to a full disciplinary hearing after she did not accept the initial three-match ban.

The red card was issued for a dangerous tackle during the Women’s Rugby World Cup match on Sunday morning, where Fiji lost 29-15.

An Independent Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) reviewed the incident and determined that Tawake’s tackle was reckless and dangerous.

Article continues after advertisement

After applying the Head Contact Process, the committee found there was a high degree of danger in the tackle and upheld the red card.

They proposed a six-match ban, which was then reduced by 50 percent to three matches due to mitigating factors.

This sanction could have been further reduced to two matches upon successful completion of a coaching intervention.

However, Tawake chose not to accept the proposed sanction, which has now sent the matter to a full, in-person disciplinary committee hearing.

This hearing will take place in the coming days and will fully review the case.

Fijiana takes on Wales this Sunday at 1.45am in their final pool match.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.