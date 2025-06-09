Tameifuna out, Piutau to lead

[Source: Tonga Rugby Union/ Facebook]

Tonga has confirmed key changes to their starting line-up just before today’s Pacific Nations Cup clash against the Flying Fijians in Suva.

Captain Ben Tameifuna has been ruled out of the run-on team, with Solomone Tukuafu taking his place in the starting fifteen.

Salesi Tuifua has also been shifted to the bench, as the ‘Ikale Tahi look to sharpen their combinations for this crucial encounter.

Leadership duties now fall to former All Black Charles Piutau, who has been handed the captaincy for today’s showdown.

The experienced fullback will be expected to steady Tonga’s charge as they chase their second straight win of the competition after last week’s victory over Samoa.

