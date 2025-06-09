Japan earthquake toll rises to 13 as rescuers haul people from collapsed mall

[Source: Reuters]

Rescuers frantically searched for survivors on Wednesday, a day ​after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook southern Japan, killing at least 13 people, knocking out power to thousands of homes and rupturing roads across the region.

Eight people were pulled from ‌the rubble of a partially collapsed shopping mall near the city of Kumamoto that was torn apart by an explosion just over an hour after Tuesday’s earthquake. Of them, three died.

Rescuers frantically searched for survivors on Wednesday, a day ​after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook southern Japan, killing at least 13 people, knocking out power to thousands of homes and rupturing roads across the region.

Eight people were pulled from ‌the rubble of a partially collapsed shopping mall near the city of Kumamoto that was torn apart by an explosion just over an hour after Tuesday’s earthquake. Of them, three died.

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Authorities are investigating a possible gas explosion at the ⁠Aeon mall. Rescuers reported smelling gas inside the building but the cause of the incident was still under investigation, said Japan’s top government spokesperson, Minoru Kihara.

Emergency fire rescue teams, police and around 170 army personnel were ​focusing on areas of the building where calls for help had been received.

More than 4,500 troops have been deployed to help with recovery efforts across the quake zone.

Five people died and another two were injured at a Nippon ​Paper Industries (3836.T), opens new tab factory where the quake knocked over a chimney, public broadcaster NHK said.

A local government official earlier said seven were missing in the incident.

Across the prefecture, which also suffered a deadly earthquake a decade ago, around 260,000 people were instructed to go to evacuation centres, authorities said.

Police said they received 386 emergency calls after the quake hit, including reports of collapsed buildings and people seeking rescue.