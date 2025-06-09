Pacific AI principles endorsed

Pacific Fiber Conference 2026

Pacific ICT ministers have endorsed regional artificial intelligence technology principles that will be presented to leaders for approval later this year.

Speaking at the Pacific Fibre Conference 2026, Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the principles will shape the Pacific’s digital future.

He says the framework will guide artificial intelligence development through safety, ethical governance and Pacific cultural values.

Naivalurua says the principles are tailored to the unique needs and priorities of Pacific island countries.

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“This principle will anchor the future of digitalization and AI in safety, cultural values, and ethical governance tailored to the Pacific island needs.”

He adds that ministers also agreed to strengthen regional governance and monitoring under the Pacific Islands Digital Transformation Action Plan.

Naivalurua says that regional cooperation is essential for Pacific countries to achieve digital transformation and address shared challenges.

He states that Fiji remains committed to investing in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and digital services to support national development.

Naivalurua says resilient digital networks will help communities stay connected during disasters while improving access to education, healthcare and government services.