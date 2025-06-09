French DJ Kavinsky found dead in his home in Paris

[Source: Reuters]

French ​DJ and electropop musician ‌Kavinsky – who performed at the closing ceremony of the ​Paris Olympics – was found dead in his ​home in the French capital ⁠on Tuesday evening, the Paris ​prosecutor’s office said in a ​statement.

The artist, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was aged ​50.

“An inquiry into the ​cause of death has been opened ‌to ⁠determine the circumstances of the death, as first responders found no suspicious elements ​at the ​scene,” ⁠the prosecutor said.

Kavinsky was the author of ​the 2010 “Nightcall” song, made ​famous ⁠by the movie “Drive”, featuring Ryan Gosling.

Article continues after advertisement

He played the ⁠song ​at the finale of the ​2024 Olympic Games.