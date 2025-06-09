Gold and Commonwealth Games record for Cikamatana

[Source:AAP News]

Fiji-born Australian weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana has delivered another impressive Commonwealth Games gold.

She was a class above in the women’s 86kg event, nailing a 108kg snatch and a 140kg clean and jerk for a Games record total of 248kg.

England’s silver medallist Madias Ngake lifted a total of 239kg, while Canadian teenager Rose Beaudoin took bronze.

Cikamatana is the third female weightlifter in history to achieve the Commonwealth Games feat of three titles in a row, joining India’s Mirabai Chanu and Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron after they also won gold in Glasgow.

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The 26-year-old has dominated her weightlifting categories since winning gold for Fiji in the 90kg event at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

Taking out the 87kg title at the 2022 Birmingham edition, Cikamatana is also the first woman to win Commonwealth Games gold for two countries in an individual sport.