Tailevu Rugby unites off the field with community clean-up in Nausori

In a powerful show of unity and service beyond the try line, the Tailevu Rugby Union turned its focus off the field yesterday, leading a successful community clean-up campaign through the heart of Nausori Town.

The initiative, part of TRFU’s ongoing Community Work Program, saw full participation from the union’s Senior Men’s, Senior Women’s, and Under-20 squads, alongside club managers, executive committee members, and loyal supporters.

Together, they took to the streets to give back to the community that has long supported them from the sidelines.

President Joseph Rodan Snr said the effort reflects a key pillar of the Union’s 2025–2030 Business Plan—emphasising not only excellence on the rugby field, but also a deep commitment to community development.

The clean-up in Nausori, which sits at the heart of the Tailevu, Rewa, and Naitasiri provinces, is symbolic for Tailevu Rugby, which considers the town its home base.

The campaign also reinforced the values of leadership, teamwork, and discipline, qualities that rugby instils, and that players demonstrated in action.

