Tagitagivalu turns down France 7s for Fiji

Lekima Tagitagivalu.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians blindside flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu turned down an opportunity to play for France 7s because he wanted to run out for Fiji.

The Marou, Naviti, Yasawa man is one of four debutants to face Tonga tomorrow.

Tagitagivalu has been part of the national setup for a number of years but now gets his opportunity to prove his worth in the national jersey.

The former Tilak High School student is also the younger brother of former national inside centre and winger Ropate Ratu.

He says he never regretted the decision of turning France down.

“I was thankful enough for the coaches to approach me, I was going to join the France 7s team but then he approached me, I was in the system but I had to make a huge decision but I chose to come and don the Fiji white jersey.”

The 27-year-old France-based flanker played together with Eroni Mawi for Fiji Under 20 in 2015.

Mawi is on the bench for Fiji tomorrow when they play Tonga in the Punjas Pacific Battle at 3pm in Lautoka.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.