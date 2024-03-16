Strong second half lifts Brumbies over Highlanders

[Source: Brumbies/Facebook]

The Highlanders have been beaten by the Brumbies 27-21 in Dunedin.

The hosts opened the scoring with a Sam Gilbert penalty, before an impressive solo effort from No 8 Nikora Broughton put them further ahead.

Broughton just beat out wing Timoci Tavatavanawai in diving for the ball after doing all the hard work to set the try up.

The Brumbies hit back through fullback Tom Wright, who stretched out from close range to plant the ball over the line.

A second Gilbert penalty pushed the lead out to 11-7 slightly before the break, but the Brumbies took the lead with a Corey Toole try early in the second half.

The sides traded the lead after that; the hosts edging ahead with a try through a strong charge from captain Billy Harmon gave the hosts the lead again, before a Noah Lolesio penalty gave the Brumbies the lead back.

They extended that through a lineout drive try through Lachlan Lonergan. The Highlanders kicked a penalty on the hooter to trim the gap to six and save a bonus point.