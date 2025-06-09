Still much more room for improvement

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne believes his players still have a lot of areas to work on despite winning their opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup against Tonga at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva yesterday.

After two weeks in camp, Byrne’s side managed to hold off the determined Tongans, securing a 32-10 victory.

Byrne is proud of how his side stood up against Tonga and tipped his side to the visitors for giving his players a tough opening to the Pacific Nations Cup.

“Our boys did well to hang in there with the patience in this sort of game, but again we were a bit loose on a couple of our carriers, and we can improve in that area.”

The Flying Fijians will face Samoa next weekend in New Zealand.

