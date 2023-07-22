Staggs double leads Broncos to big win over Rabbitohs

[ Source : NRL.com ]

The Broncos have staked their premiership credentials, overcoming the Rabbitohs 36-20 in front of a sellout crowd at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday night.

Despite losing two of their men to the sin bin during the match, the Brisbane powerhouse dominated the error-riddled Rabbitohs with Adam Reynolds producing an attacking masterclass and Reece Walsh starring in his first game back from suspension.

The Broncos have staked their premiership credentials, overcoming the Rabbitohs 36-20 in front of a sellout crowd at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday night.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite losing two of their men to the sin bin during the match, the Brisbane powerhouse dominated the error-riddled Rabbitohs with Adam Reynolds producing an attacking masterclass and Reece Walsh starring in his first game back from suspension.

However, the Round 21 victory could come at a cost for the Broncos with veteran forward Martin Taupau placed on report and sin-binned after lifting his knee high into Rabbitohs centre Campbell Graham while running with the ball.

It was Alex Johnston who opened the Rabbitohs account in the fifth minute thanks to some quick hands out to the left edge.

But four minutes later the Broncos hit back through centre Staggs, thanks to a lobbed pass to the right from returning fullback Walsh.

Come the 11th minute and Taupau was sent to the sin bin for a bizarre incident involving the forward lifting his knee into contact with incoming Rabbitoh defender Graham.

Having only conceded a Blake Taffe penalty goal while down to a 12-man disadvantage, the Broncos made up for any lost momentum when Walsh racked his second try assist, creating space for Selwyn Cobbo to strike on their right edge.

Just as the Broncos looked to be heading into the break with a four-point lead, Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook and centre Graham combined on the stroke of halftime, to put the Rabbitohs in front 14-12.

The opening of the second stanza was all Reece Walsh when the Maroons fullback looked to get one back for the Broncos before Johnston chased the 21-year-old down and dragged him into touch inches before the line.

But seemingly determined to make up for lost time after three weeks on the sideline, the Broncos star had a point to prove, slicing again through South Sydney’s defence from 40m downfield and this time finding the line in the 50th minute. Adam Reynolds converted to give the Broncos an 18-14 lead.

The Broncos looked to be winning the arm wrestle when forward Xavier Willison crossed for his 3rd career try four minutes before Staggs bagged made it a double on the right edge.

But come the 68th minute and ill-discipline started to take its toll for the visitors when winger Jesse Arthars was sin binned for a high tackle on fullback Blake Taffe.

This time Jason Demetriou’s men were quick to capitalise on the extra man and a Cody Walker offload to centre Isaiah Tass saw the Rabbitohs cross left of the posts and reduce the deficit 30-20 with ten minutes to play.

While the Rabbitohs were looking to kickstart a comeback, Reynolds ensured the Round 21 match was the Broncos’ with a 75 minute try to put the finishing touches on a great night out for the veteran halfback.

Recording their third-straight victory, the Broncos moved to top of the leaderboard while the Rabbitohs have been left clinging onto life in the top eight.