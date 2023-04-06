Son spurs Ofakimalino on

Merevesi Ofakimalino

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua lock, Merevesi Ofakimalino is honoured to have the opportunity to represent the nation once again on the national level.

Ofakimalino who is a single mother played a key role in the Drua’s Super W win in their maiden season last year.

The lanky lock acknowledges that being a mom is difficult but expresses gratitude for her support network.

Article continues after advertisement

“At first it was really tough but got used to it but i had to reassure him even when I call him he doesn’t really want to talk to me and that hurts a lot as a mom but I always remind him that I’m doing this for him because he is my number one and he is my WHY I’m doing this.”

The Fijiana Drua departed the country this morning ahead of a tough battle against the Waratahs which will be a repeat of the 2022 final.

The game commences on Saturday at 3.05pm and you can watch the live coverage on the FBC Sports HD Channel.