Rugby

Skipper excited to partner 'The Bus'

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

July 21, 2023 6:51 am

Josua 'The Bus' Tuisova

A new Fiji Water Flying Fijians midfield combination will be tested tomorrow against Tonga in the first Punjas Pacific Battle Test.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu will partner Josua ‘The Bus’ Tuisova.

Our skipper is the outside center and Tuisova will wear the number 12 jersey.

Article continues after advertisement

Nayacalevu says Tuisova needs no introduction.

‘I think everyone knows him really well, he’s a blockbusting center, strong ball carrier and can’t wait to go out there and share the field with him.

It’ll not be the first time that Nayacalevu will lead Fiji but he says it’s always an honor.

“To be honest I’m so grateful for coach Simon and the management team to be given the opportunity to lead the boys this weekend especially leading the boys from the Fijian Drua, it’s a good mix with the Drua and experienced boys, so grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to go out there on Saturday.”

Nayacalevu is expected to be named captain for the Rugby World Cup as well this year.

Fiji hosts Tonga at 3pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

Ferry service an issue with Rewa province

Qiliho's directive verbal, no formal communication: Witness

World Bank to help improve livelihoods

Polytech to enhance trade skills with Gandhinagar University

Dreketi Market upgrade brings relief to vendors

Minister clarifies allegations of mistreatment

Temporary closure for Voter Services Centres

New Evac Center for Nasuva Villagers

Alarming teenage pregnancy stats revealed

Qiliho alleged to have stopped USP investigation

Infants to two-year-olds amongst children battling cancer

India Outrage after Women paraded naked in the violence-hit State

Russia bombards Ukraine ports

Skipper excited to partner 'The Bus'

Possession key for Pearls

Tavua out to prove critics wrong

FRU adds Vision Motors to 'vuvale'

Iraq expels Swedish ambassador

Catley penalty gives Kerr-less Australia winning start

Ravalawa, Koroisau score in thriller

NZ makes perfect start in FIFA Women's World Cup

Tuisova doing well in midfield: Fekitoa

New Zealand shooter kills two on eve of Women's Soccer World Cup

Raiwalui to comment later on Ratuniyarawa

Pfizer plant in North Carolina damaged by tornado

TikTok Awards Night prioritizes charity

International events attract visitors to Fiji

Fiji FA to confirm top eight for BOG

Koroisau re-signs until 2026

EFL pays dividend

Sweden coach shares World Cup ambition

Spain's back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner ready for World Cup campaign

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Koran burning plans

Harry Styles is up to his old charismatic tricks

Tourism sector continues upward trend

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth wish

FNU contributes to research network event

Fee-paid programs to boost migration opportunities for women

Serua cooperative receives new tractor

Tiny Pacific island Nauru declares disaster

Beyoncé helps choose the perfect wedding song

Witness confirms halting of USP investigation

RFMF Commander welcomes budget

Four debutants, Nayacalevu leads

World Bank prioritizes climate change issues

Fire at military base in Crimea

Nauqe overcomes setbacks

FCEF to establish MSME council

Meeting to discuss key factors in oral health

Influx of opportunities await at Women’s World Cup

Fifty years on, Bruce Lee’s legacy

Unhygienic restaurants alarm consumer watchdogs

Ratuniyarawa may not be part of RWC

Three killed in Auckland shootout

Shakespeare-fan King Charles celebrates 400 years

Record crowds expected as Women's World Cup kicks off despite Auckland shooting

Folau not named for Flying Fijians clash

Iconic doll has 'existential crisis'

Part of New Zealand's Auckland cordoned off after reports of shooting

In Mexico, tale of iconic king dazzles in Aztec opera

Europe battles heat and fires; sweltering temperatures scorch China, US

No need for excuses, Brazil changes work hours for Women's World Cup

Fourth witness to take stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

A Minute With: Greta Gerwig on making 'Barbie' a surprising movie

Resilient human capital needed says Vosarogo

Donald Trump loses bid for new trial

US military scrambles to determine fate of soldier

Women’s World Cup starts tonight

Raiwalui impressed with Ikale Tahi

No coup says RFMF Commander

More than $30m investment to fight climate change

Weightlifting Fiji seeks support

Lomary aims to create history

260 percent surge in new HIV infections

Education Commission yet to finalize pending annual reports

Zhang retires in tears

Wearing Fiji Airways ID again feels surreal

Man cops jail term for rape

Fijian delegation to learn from Singapore

UK dedicates continued support to Fiji

Russia strikes Ukraine's Odesa port in 'hellish' attack - official

New players to be given a chance

Government needs support to achieve 8% growth

World Bank to assist Fiji’s health sector

Drikibau excited for World Cup experience

Heavy rain alert for parts of Fiji

Discipline a concern for Suva

Minister outlines Fiji’s commitment at UN Forum

Tonawai is new FCEF CEO

US soldier flees into North Korea in new crisis over the nuclear-armed state

HECF launches new brand

Nine match schedule released

Bayern Munich thrash amateur side 27-0 in pre-season game

Consumer watchdog issues alert on recruitment scam

Las Vegas police serve search warrant

Pacific churches reiterate support for West Papua

Hurdles world record holder Amusan charged with 'whereabouts' violation

Magnitude 6.5 quake felt in Central America

Rachel Zegler wants to be left out

Covid reaches third Tokelauan atoll

New single ‘Mind Your Business’ tease

Trump says he is a target in U.S. 2020 election probe

Healthy competition in Flying Fijians camp

Tudravu testifies in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Tawake credits support and good company

There will be no instability says PM

Multi-million dollar tourism deal sealed

Russia strikes Ukraine grain port after exiting export deal

Crimes against women and children worrisome

Go with confidence, President tells athletes

Minister admits security lapse at Vunato landfill

Outsource Fiji embarks on developing locals

Jason Aldean responds to backlash

Digitization of State Land processes

Eight legs in revamped World Sevens Series

U.S. hit by blazing heat, smoky air, tropical storm all at once

Charity Lawson, the latest ‘Bachelorette

Bougainville eruption

Saudi Arabia announces over $34m in grant aid

Former Barcelona defender Alba to sign for Inter Miami, says club president

PALM workers excel as certified firefighters

More negotiations held on IPEF

Kamikamica meets with ITC

Attorney-General plans citizen engagement

Raylan Givens back in the saddle

Samoa prisons could use drones to monitor inmates

Taylor Swift makes history

Russia strikes Ukraine grain port

U.S. soldier facing disciplinary action flees into North Korea

USP Council opted for BDO instead of FICAC: Witness

Rainibogi's golden triumph

October date for Labasa Extra experience 

FMA condemns comments by former PM

Dewes excited for coaching opportunity

FCCC steps up inspections and market surveys

Bua determined to secure a spot in Skipper Cup next year

Online course launched for BPO sector

Desegregation of data is crucial

MGM to face tough Naitasiri in Raluve final

United States chase more glory

MSME sector makes huge progress

First woman managing pro English men's team replaced

Fiji congratulated on successful budget delivery

Pacific Island police chiefs meet

Vingegaard deals Pogacar massive blow

Fiji scoops big at travel & leisure awards

‘From the red carpet, to the ICU’

RFK Jr's conspiracy theories and Republican supporters

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce plans to divorce

Government announces plan to future-proof regions impacted by severe weather

Nasilasila draws inspiration from veterans

FICAC investigated mismanagement of funds at USP

No conviction for Naidu as he seeks answers

Vasu attends Melanesia Festival

Meet the first ‘Golden Bachelor’

Marist and Grammar final in U18 Southern Zone Deans

AHP launches initiative

Vosarogo meets World Bank Executive Director

Singh joins Vancouver Fiji Women's

1,200 children evacuated from summer camp as blaze nears

James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation

Thousands evacuated as typhoon hits southern China

Nawaka mourns chief passing

Minneapolis police agree to court-enforced reforms 3 years after George Floyd protests

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy

Climate change plan will leave the UK unprepared, advisors warn

Extra benefits for supermarket staff

World reels from wildfires, floods as US and China discuss climate crisis

Miranda Lambert pauses concert to call out selfie-takers

Drug donanemab seen as turning point in dementia fight

Masi looks to fans for motivation

No idea about leaked report: Witness

Richard Naidu a free man

Inoke hopeful for Pacific Games

Duo sentenced for arson and aggravated burglary

Christopher Nolan and the ‘Oppenheimer’ cast discuss

Fiji Pearls set for World Cup

New Zealand to battle Australia in Christchurch, Wellington tests

60 former flight attendants set to soar soon

Yasawa to rebuild before Macuata match

Giants-Reds suspended with game tied in 8th

Australia's Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

Engineers Fiji rejects building code draft

Pogacar and Vingegaard race alone

PIF emphasizes on nature-based solutions

Lille sign Iceland midfielder Haraldsson

Ministers overturn Lords changes

EFL approves sale of Leeds to 49ers group

Microsoft granted two-month pause of UK appeal over Activision deal

Motor-biking dog help hungry pups

Ukraine grain deal expires after Russia pulls out

Bilateral collaboration to enhance multi-ethnic affairs

Stakeholders join forces to enhance tourism

Rabuka receives new medal

Raiwaqa market upgraded

Netflix plans documentary series

Biden invites Israel's Netanyahu to US after lengthy delay

Vladimir Putin vows response after 'terrorist' attack on Crimea bridge

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Princess Diana's 'black sheep' jumper to be auctioned