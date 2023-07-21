Skipper excited to partner 'The Bus'

Josua 'The Bus' Tuisova

A new Fiji Water Flying Fijians midfield combination will be tested tomorrow against Tonga in the first Punjas Pacific Battle Test.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu will partner Josua ‘The Bus’ Tuisova.

Our skipper is the outside center and Tuisova will wear the number 12 jersey.

Nayacalevu says Tuisova needs no introduction.

‘I think everyone knows him really well, he’s a blockbusting center, strong ball carrier and can’t wait to go out there and share the field with him.

It’ll not be the first time that Nayacalevu will lead Fiji but he says it’s always an honor.

“To be honest I’m so grateful for coach Simon and the management team to be given the opportunity to lead the boys this weekend especially leading the boys from the Fijian Drua, it’s a good mix with the Drua and experienced boys, so grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to go out there on Saturday.”

Nayacalevu is expected to be named captain for the Rugby World Cup as well this year.

Fiji hosts Tonga at 3pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.