Rugby

Silktails to be tested next month

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 27, 2022 4:40 pm

The Kaiviti Silktails will be put to the test next month when they play two preseason matches against the Burleigh Bears and the PNG Hunters.

The Silktails management is working on addressing the team’s lack of game time, by ensuring they are fit and ready before the season starts.

PNG Hunters have traditionally been one of the club’s toughest opponents, and Head Coach Wes Naiqama says the team will need to be up to par.

“It’s no secret that PNG Hunters they’ve been a really strong team, being in the Queensland Cup for a long time, not only at QL cup level but international level. We’ve got a good mix of senior boys in the middle and outside backs to help guide this young boys.”

Prior to the start of the Ron Massey Cup, the Silktails will face the Burleigh Bears on February 9th as part of their preseason preparation.

