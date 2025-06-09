Silktails ends season on a high

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails wrapped up their 2025 New South Wales Jersey Flegg Cup campaign on a positive note this afternoon, earning a hard-fought 22-all draw against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

While the season has seen its share of heavy defeats, Timoci Duve’s squad also delivered several standout performances, pulling off major upsets along the way.

Across their 24 matches since February, the Silktails recorded five victories.

Among them was a historic 34-28 win over competition favorites Melbourne Storm earlier in the year—a highlight of the club’s campaign.

With the 2025 season now behind them, the Silktails will aim to regroup and come back stronger when the new season kicks off in February.

