Rokouono joins Naikore at Cowboys

[Source:North Queensland Cowboys]

Another former Fijiana Drua star has been signed up by the North Queensland Cowboys for Australia’s premier women’s rugby league competition, NRLW.

Last year’s Super W winning flyhalf, Merewalesi Rokouono will join star winger Vitalina Naikore at the Cowboys.

The pair have agreed to multi-year NRLW contracts after being the 27th and 28th signings for the club.

Rokouono, better known as ‘Marcoz’, has signed a two-year pact with the Cowboys while Naikore is on a three-year deal.

The Fijian duo completed the squad for the club’s inaugural NRLW season.

Cowboys NRLW Head Coach Ben Jeffries says they’re excited to secure the two Fijian internationals.

Meanwhile, former Fiji 7s and Suva rep Taniela Sadrugu is part of the Cowboys NRL squad.