Rugby

Rokodoguni, Cokanasiga scores for Bath 

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 6, 2022 11:30 am
[Source: Bath Rugby/Twitter]

Semesa Rokodoguni’s Bath defeated Siva Naulago and Semi Radradra’s Bristol Bears 29-27 in the Gallagher Premiership.

Tries to Harry Thacker and Naulago put Bristol 21-0 after 15 minutes.

Fijian born Naulago was sent off in the 34th minute for a shoulder hit on Will Butt.

Article continues after advertisement

This was the turning point for Bath as Rokoduguni scored soon after.

Second-half tries from Jonathan Joseph, Taulupe Faletau and Fijian born winger Joe Cokanasiga levelled the scores.

Callum Sheedy kicked Bristol back in front only for Tom de Glanville to win it with a stoppage-time try.

In other results, Saracens 34-27 Leicester, Gloucester 35-30 Northampton, London Irish 43-12 Worcester.

Tomorrow at 3am, Exeter faces Sale.

