Fiji ranked 77th in FUTSAL

In a historic first, Fiji ranked 77th FIFA Futsal World Ranking for men released today.

This is the first-time futsal rankings have been released by FIFA.

The New Zealand team are ranked 19th among the 139 ranked nations after qualifying for the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan 2024.

The next highest ranked country in the Oceania Football Confederation is Tahiti at 45 ahead of the Solomon Islands (59), New Caledonia (65), Vanuatu (71), Fiji (77),

American Samoa (115), Samoa (132) and Tonga (137).

The initial rankings have been based on statistics gathered from over 4,600 “A” matches.

FIFA defines an international “A” match as a match between two FIFA members for which both members field their first representative team.

In the women’s Fiji is not ranked and this is expected to change when the team plays its first ever international during the OFC Women’s FUTSAL Nations Cup in August in the Solomon islands.