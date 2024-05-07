Vodafone Fiji highlights trend in tourism industry

Technology continues to emerge as a pivotal force, shaping not only business operations but also environmental sustainability and visitor experiences.

This is according to Vodafone Fiji Head of Enterprise Development Business Markets Antonio Kitione, who stresses the significance of collaboration to deliver sustainable solutions tailored to the needs of both businesses and the environment.

According to Kitione, the impact of technological interventions should extend beyond enhancing business operations to encompass environmental stewardship.

Article continues after advertisement

He also highlights the growing demand among holidaymakers for reliable and high-speed internet connectivity.

He emphasizes the importance of seamless connectivity, enabling travelers to stay connected with their loved ones back home while immersing themselves in Fiji’s natural splendor.

Kitione also highlights a prevailing trend where travelers leverage technology to document and share their experiences in real-time.

He adds that in response to this trend, Vodafone Fiji positions itself as more than just an internet provider, it serves as a facilitator of meaningful connections, enabling tourists to showcase their experiences while fostering a sense of community and engagement.