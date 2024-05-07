Fugang Zhao counters organized crime allegations

Fijian businessman and owner of Yue Lai Hotel in Suva Fugang Zhao and his staff [Source: Supplied]

Fijian businessman and owner of Yue Lai Hotel in Suva Fugang Zhao has broken his silence responding to a series of allegations against him by 60 Minutes Australia.

The current affairs show claims that secret intelligence gathered by agencies in Canberra alleges that Fugang is the most influential member of a powerful organized crime network spanning the Pacific and posing a threat to Australia.

In response to the allegations, Fugang says he does not understand why he is suddenly being targeted.

He says reputation can take decades to build, and only 60 minutes of what he claims to be a false accusation can destroy it.

The businessman expressed deep disappointment at the allegations, stating that these claims are not only defamatory but also a blatant disregard for journalistic ethics.

He claims he did not get so much as a courtesy call or an opportunity to respond to the allegations that were thrown at him for the first time when Nick McKenzie trespassed on his private property and bombarded him with questions, which left him greatly confused and worried for his safety.

The statement said that Fugang has built a strong reputation as a dedicated member of the Fijian community and has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the nation’s well-being.

Fugang alleges that McKenzie entered the country on a visitor’s visa and then went ahead and worked.

On the claims that McKenzie entered the premises of the Yue Lai Hotel without permission, Fugang says this has been reported to police.

He says he has already contacted authorities and is ready to cooperate with any investigation and do whatever it takes to clear his name from these allegations.