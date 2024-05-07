Extra chips in for Girmit golf

[Photo: Supplied]

The Girmit Golf Tournament has got a major backing from Extra Supermarket, who have poured in $15,000 for the event.

Extra Supermarket has the major sponsor for the 36-hole Girmit Golf Open since 2022.

The top supermarket chain says sports has the power to transform lives and is a great way to stay active and healthy.

It says they encourage healthy living, which has always been a top priority and this is proven by its regular and generous sponsorship of and support for sporting events both large and small around Fiji.

The tournament featuring both professional and amateur players is a major fixture in the annual golf calendar in Fiji and the total prize pool this year is over $28,000.

The 36-hole tournament takes place at the FijiGolf Club on Saturday and Sunday.

Registration for the Girmit Golf Open 2024 is now open, and the registration form can be downloaded from the Global Girmit Institute website (https://globalgirmitinstitute.org/home/).

The last date for registration is Thursday, 9th May 4pm.