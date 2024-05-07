Exporters explore market opportunities in Canada

[Source: Supplied]

Fijian exporters’ part of the delegation for the Fiji North-America Business Mission conducted market visits in Surrey, Canada, yesterday.

The tour is facilitated by Investment Fiji in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, along with the Fiji Trade Commission North America.

This mission aims to foster bilateral trade relations between Fiji and North America.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty, says Mission serves as a great platform for Fijian exporters to explore and capitalize on emerging market opportunities in North America.

The delegation comprised some of the Fijian businesses, including the Agriculture Marketing Authority, Ranviz Farm Fresh Produce, Kavalicious (Fiji) Pte Limited, Pleass Global Limited, and Sea and Soil Pte Limited, all eager to tap into the vibrant North American markets.

The engagements are centred on exploring avenues for the distribution and sale of Fijian products through the distributor’s network.