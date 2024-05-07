Fiji Water staff on strike

[Source: Supplied]

Staff of Fiji Water in Lautoka and Yaqara in Ra have taken industrial action this morning.

A reliable source has told FBC News that workers are calling for a pay raise.

Workers are also calling for overtime to be paid.

Article continues after advertisement

There have also been claims of other unfair labour practices.



[Source: Supplied]

FBC News understands that these workers are members of the National Union of Workers.

The NUW said that members took part in a secret ballot for industrial action and at the end of the count, the majority were in favour of the action to be pursued by the Union.

General Secretary Felix Anthony is expected to release a statement later today.

We are trying to get a comment from the billion-dollar company.