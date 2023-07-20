Raiwalui to comment later on Ratuniyarawa

Apisalome Ratuniyarawa.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui is going to comment later on whether Api Ratuniyarawa will miss the Rugby World Cup.

French Top 14 club Bayonne announced today the Flying Fijians lock will be a World Cup medical cover for them.

If Ratuniyarawa joins Bayonne then he’ll not be part of the World Cup side.

Article continues after advertisement

When asked by FBC Sports at a press conference today, Raiwalui says they’ll discuss the matter today and he can comment after.

Bayonne says they’re happy to welcome Ratuniyarawa as a World Cup joker.

The Nadroga man has more than 120 Premiership games and 40 plus caps for Fiji.

Ratuniyarawa is not in the matchday 23 to face Tonga on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The match will air LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel at 3pm.