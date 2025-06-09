Police Blues clinch 4th straight Escott Shield

The Police Blues Rugby side has retained the Suva Rugby Union’s FMF Escott Shield for the 4th year in a row after beating Navy Rugby 30-17 in the final this afternoon.

Police Blues took a comfortable 19-0 lead at the break through three tries and two conversions.

Navy tried to come back in the second spell, but had themselves to blame after losing the ball multiple times near the tryline.

Police scored a further 11 points through two penalty kicks and an unconverted try while Navy scored three tries and one conversion in the second half.

Meanwhile, Nabua defeated Marist 214-14 in the Koroturaga Shield final.

