PM gets Flying Fijians cap

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Former Flying Fijians prop and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka finally got his cap yesterday at Churchill Park in Lautoka before the Fiji and Tonga match.

Our Prime Minister was capped by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Rabuka and a few other former national reps got their first cap, which was witnessed by thousands of fans.

The President then later joined the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in the changing room, where he capped debutants Lekima Tagitagivalu, Caleb Muntz, Selesitino Ravutaumada, and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

Fiji defeated Tonga 36-20 in the match, and they’ll play Samoa in Apia next weekend.