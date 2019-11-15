Players with links to Fiji in China Lions squad

Two players with links to Fiji will line up for the China Lions tomorrow against the Fijian Latui in the Global Rapid Rugby season opener.

Haereiti Hetet and James Little are excited to be playing in Fiji against the Lions.

Hetet is from Lau while James is the nephew of Walter and Lawrence Little.

James first cousin Nicky Little is Fiji’s most capped Flying Fijian.

The 22-year-old Little says he is familiar with a few Latui players.

“I actually know a couple of the boys in the Fijian Latui team, we know they going to come hard I’m up for the challenge It’s just another game. Tikoirotuma (Asaeli) and Jiuta (Wainiqolo) so yeah just a couple I’m sure we going to get together after the game and have some kava yeah look forward to that”.

The Latui host China Lions at 6:15pm tomorrow at the AZN Stadium in Suva and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.