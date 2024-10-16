Not enough Tests before RWC says Byrne

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says the team doesn’t have enough test matches left before the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The side has a total of 30 tests scheduled over the next two years leading up to the tournament.

Byrne believes his team will need more game time to be fully prepared for the World Cup, despite this seeming like a large number of Tests.

The side is currently preparing for its November tour, where they will face Ireland, Spain, Scotland and Wales in the Northern Hemisphere.

Byrne says these next few Tests will add depth to the team, which is something he hopes to continue for the side.

The Flying Fijians will meet Scotland on the 2nd of November, and Wales on November 10th.

The date of their match against Spain is yet to be confirmed.

The Flying Fijians will wrap up their November tour on the 23rd against Ireland.