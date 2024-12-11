No replacement for Nalaga

Waqa Nalaga

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says there will be no replacement for exciting new youngster Waqa Nalaga.

Nalaga, who plays in the position of center, was let go by the Drua two days ago with no explanation as to his exit.

According to Drua, the decision was made after following due process and they won’t be making any further comment on the matter.

When questioned by FBC Sports today, Jackson says they have enough midfield stock and won’t be signing a new player to fill the gap left by Nalaga.

He says they have some good midfield players in the development squad.

Tuidraki, Samusamuvodre, Iosefo Masi and Inia Tabuavou are the three centers in the main Drua squad for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.