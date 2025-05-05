New Zealand and South Africa reigns in LA

[ Source: World Rugby Sevens ]

New Zealand’s women and South Africa’s men have been crowned HSBC SVNS 2025 champions following commanding performances at the World Championship finale in Los Angeles.

South Africa clinched their fifth men’s Series title, and their first since 2021, with a 19-5 victory over a spirited Spanish side in the final. The win capped off a strong campaign and brought the curtain down on the 2025 international rugby sevens season.

Selvyn Davids was named HSBC Player of the Match after scoring the opening try from deep to give South Africa the early lead. Spain responded through their captain, Pol Pla, whose try closed the gap to just two points.

However, South Africa pulled away with further tries from Mfundo Ndhlovu and Ricardo Duarttee, the latter crossing the line in the final moments to seal the win.

Head coach Philip Snyman praised his team’s resilience and performance.

Despite the loss, Spain’s silver-medal finish marked a significant achievement. Ranked tenth in 2024 and without a Series event win in their history, their run to the final showcased major progress on the world stage.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand women’s team added another chapter to their legacy with a strong campaign of their own, securing the 2025 championship in style.

The HSBC SVNS 2025 season concluded with dramatic finishes and new milestones, setting the stage for an exciting lead-up to the next international sevens calendar.

