New players to be given a chance

A number of debutants are expected to feature for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in their first Pacific Nations Cup match against Ikale Tonga this weekend.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says apart from Vinaya Habosi, all other players are available for selection.

This includes Josefa Tamani who had just joined the team recently.

“There’ll be some players making their debut. There’ll be a number of debut so this will be an exciting match for them. They’re all training well and we’ve got a healthy competition. You’ll see the team when it’s announced and yes Joe Tamani is training with us at the moment.”

With the match-day 23 set to be named tomorrow, Raiwalui hinted a couple of players will be making their first ever appearance in the Flying Fijians jersey.

He says there’s much excitement in camp as they map a plan to counter and take down the Tongans.

The Flying Fijians take on Ikale Tonga on Saturday at 3pm at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

You can also watch this Punjas Pacific Battle Test live on FBC Sports.