New app to open global pathways for Fijian rugby players

A new digital platform could change the way young Fijian rugby players are scouted and tracked globally.

The app, developed by P2P Sport, was presented at last week’s Fiji Rugby Symposium as part of efforts to improve pathways and opportunities for local talent.

P2P Sport Manager Joshua Fuimaiono explained that the tool is designed to give players, even at high school level, a clear pathway to professional rugby.

“When you’re at school, you don’t always know the pathway, so we’ve created a system where clubs can see every step you’ve taken in your career. From the club’s perspective, they can start building the future of their rugby team by talent-scouting all the junior players coming through.”

The platform allows players to create profiles, upload training videos, gym metrics, and highlights that can be viewed by clubs and academies worldwide without leaving home.

“For Fiji’s rugby players, it means they can be seen on the world stage. A lot of academies already come here, but now they’ll have direct access to players online. It benefits the players by giving them global viewing.”

Importantly, the system also provides a layer of protection.

The initiative has been welcomed as a potential game-changer for Fiji Rugby, ensuring that young players not only find pathways to the professional level but are also supported and protected along the way.

