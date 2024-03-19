Nayacalevu signs with Sharks

Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu

Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu has inked a one-year deal with Sale Sharks, with an option to extend for an additional year.

Nayacalevu left his French Top 14 club Toulon earlier this year as reports surfaced that they wouldn’t be renewing his contract after the season’s end.

He will join up with Alex Sanderson’s Sharks squad ahead of the start of the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season.

Expressing his excitement, Nayacalevu revealed his long-standing admiration for the Premiership and his desire to play there.

He sees this opportunity as a dream come true and is eager to contribute to the team.

The Deuba native is also looking forward to reconnecting with former opponents on the field.

Nayacalevu spent 1o years at Top14 Stade Francais before switching to Toulon in 2022.