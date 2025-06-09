Nasova set for Flying Fijians debut

Former 7s star Joji Nasova

Former 7s star Joji Nasova will potentially make his FIJI Water Flying Fijians debut in the Pacific Nations Cup semi-final against Canada after being named in the 23-member match-day squad.

Head coach Mick Byrne has stuck with a powerful forward pack, with Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere and Mesake Doge forming the front row.

Mesake Vocevoce partners Isoa Nasilasila in the second row, while the back row features Etonia Waqa, Elia Canakaivata and Viliame Mata.

In the halves, Simi Kuruvoli starts at scrumhalf alongside Caleb Muntz at flyhalf.

Taniela Rakuro and Kalaveti Ravouvou will provide speed and finishing power on the wings, with Inia Tabuavou and Seta Tamanivalu combining in midfield.

Ponipate Loganimasi slots in at fullback.

On the bench, Byrne has named Zuriel Togiata, Haereiti Hetet, Samu Tawake, Temo Mayanavanua, Motikiai Murray, Sam Wye, Kemu Valetini and debutant Joji Nasova to provide impact.

Flying Fijians and Canada will meet on Monday at 12.35pm.

