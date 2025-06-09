Nasinu hold nerves to defend Bosco trophy

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Nasinu have once again stamped their dominance in the Bosco Trophy, edging past a spirited Namosi outfit 43-35 in a pulsating clash at the HFC Bank Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The defending champions were made to sweat, with Namosi showcasing flair and attacking brilliance that kept the contest on a knife’s edge.

Nasinu carried a slender 19-14 advantage into halftime, setting the stage for a dramatic second spell.

The intensity lifted after the break, with both sides trading blows in a high-tempo battle.

Namosi pushed hard to wrestle control, but Nasinu’s resilience and composure under pressure saw them hold firm before pulling away late to seal victory.

Captain Ruth Raketekete praised her side’s effort but admitted the challenge of staying on top remains constant.

“It’s not easy defending the Trophy but I’m happy with the performance of the team today and we will look at improving our game plan heading into the next match.”

The win secures Nasinu’s second Bosco Trophy triumph, cementing their place in history as only the second side after Suva to hold the prestigious silverware.

