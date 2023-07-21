Naselesele Blues waterboy set for debut

Selesitino Ravutaumada [left] during the Flying Fijians training session [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Not too long ago Selesitino Ravutaumada was just a waterboy for his Naselesele Blues team in Taveuni.

Tomorrow he’ll make his debut for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians against Tonga in the Punjas Pacific Battle.

Ravutaumada says he’s grateful the coaching team has given him this opportunity.

Article continues after advertisement

“When I was a waterboy, I didn’t think about making the Fiji team much you know just following rugby when I was young until where I am today, it’s a dream come true.”

Criticism is something that fuelled the winger’s quest to make it into the national side.

He was criticized for his performance for the Drua last season and also this year but he says the critics just made him work harder.

Tomorrow he’ll also get the chance to play with his idol Semi Radradra for the first time and Ravutaumada says he can’t wait.

“It’s another dream come true, I’ve always followed Semi’s footy career he started from rugby league and I followed him as well and he changed back to rugby and you know playing together tomorrow is a dream come true.”

The former Marist Brothers High School student will wear the number 11 jersey against Tonga and the match kicks off at 3pm.

You can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.