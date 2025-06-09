Naitasiri retain INKK Farebrother Sullivan trophy

Naitasiri successfully defended their INKK Farebrother Sullivan Trophy [Photo: Supplied]

Naitasiri successfully defended their INKK Farebrother Sullivan Trophy, edging Lautoka 41-38 in a thrilling Round Five clash of the Skipper Cup competition.

Lautoka got off to a flying start, with Drua fullback Sikeli Rabitu crossing the line immediately after the opening whistle to give his side an early boost.

The team carried strong momentum through the first half, showcasing a spirited performance.

After Netava Nayacalevu’s second try for Lautoka, a red card to Leusa Baleilevuka could not slow the side, which continued to push hard.

Peni Matawalu added another try before halftime, while Naitasiri’s Osea Dasalusalu and Tevita Sabola also crossed the line for Naitasiri, keeping the scoreboard tight.

Lautoka held a slender 25-24 lead at the break.

The second half saw Naitasiri turn the tide.

With their determination to defend the Farebrother Trophy clear for all to see, they powered through Lautoka’s defense to secure a memorable victory.

