Naitasiri eyes historic win after 15 years

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

After nearly 15 years without a Skipper Cup provincial title, Naitasiri is determined to end the drought when they face Malolo in the grand final this Saturday.

Naitasiri last appeared in the Skipper Cup final in 2022, where they fell short against Nadi.

This time, the side is focused on turning that disappointment into motivation as they aim to reclaim their place at the top of Fijian provincial rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Timoci Tinaviti acknowledged Malolo’s strong run to the final, saying the Highlanders have great respect for their opponents but will be focused on playing like champions and defending their turf with pride.

“This Saturday the team will playing as a champion and we will be defending our turf, that’s the stadium. We’ll show Malolo that this Saturday Naitasiri will be a different story altogether.”

Tinaviti also says that his side has taken key lessons from previous matches, particularly around their set-piece execution, kicking game, and scrum.

When the two teams last met in August during the round one clash at Ratu Cakobau Park, Naitasiri came out on top with a commanding 36–16 win.

However, with Malolo riding high after a historic semifinal victory, the final promises to be an interesting battle.

Skipper Cup and Marama Cup finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Fans can catch the matches live on FBC 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.