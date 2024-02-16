My parents are the backbone of my success: Tuni

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Meli Tuni credits the support from his parents for helping him make it this far in his rugby career.

The 24-year-old Vuci, Tailevu native says he was never interested in rugby until the latter stages of studies at Ratu Kadavulevu School, where he was a part of the 2018 Deans Trophy winning Under-18 side.

Tuni says being the second youngest of five siblings, he is grateful that his parents have always been there to support him in his career choice.

“My father was the bread winner of the family and he was away most of the time for work and my mother was back at home looking after us especially with only one girl in the family. I think she (Mum) is the backbone of how rugby turned out for me and with my Dad supporting us from overseas, it boosted my career to support my family now.”

Tuni has made seven appearances for the Drua in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific and represented the Fiji Under-20 side at the World Rugby Junior Championship in 2019.

Meanwhile the Fijian Drua will take on the Melbourne Rebels at 5:30pm today in their final pre-season match.