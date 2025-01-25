Matawalu prepared to excel in any position for Drua

Peni Matawalu [Source: Fijian Drua]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua veteran half-back Peni Matawalu says he is ready to adapt to any position the coach assigns him in this season’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Matawalu showcased his versatility during their pre-season match against Rugby Football Club Los Angeles, playing both half-back and wing roles.

The Drua secured a 33-26 victory in the historic clash held yesterday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Reflecting on the game, Matawalu shared that it has been a demanding pre-season for him following his return from the Northern Tour in November with the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

He acknowledged that playing in yesterday’s match was no easy task but expressed his happiness with the team’s hard-fought win.

“I’m so thankful for such an incredible game. After a long pre-season break, playing our first match was a great experience. It was definitely not easy, but I’m grateful to the LA team for giving us a challenging and well-played match.”

He has hinted that no matter the number on his back, he’s ready to wear it with pride.

Going into season, Matawalu looks at improving his on-field discipline and look forward to an incredible first home game against the Brumbies in Suva.

They will meet at 3.35pm on the 15th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.