Lomani backs Fijiana XVs to strike back with speed against Wales

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fijiana XVs back Kolora Lomani says the team will look to unleash their speed out wide when they face Wales this weekend, after falling short to Scotland in their second match over the weekend at the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Lomani admitted the loss was tough to take but praised her teammates’ resilience.

“We knew Scotland were a physical team. Obviously it wasn’t the result we wanted, but I’m really proud of the girls and how they played to the last minute.”

Article continues after advertisement

With Wales expected to bring a similar physical challenge, Lomani believes Fiji’s best chance lies in their pace and width.

“Yeah, definitely, we know where our strength is and it’s out wide. We tried to play that against Scotland, but the weather made it hard for us to adapt. I’m proud of how the girls pulled through and now it’s about looking at what we can improve for next week’s game.”

She also credited the Fijian fans in the stands, saying their presence rivalled the Scots’ home support.

“It’s always amazing to have that support behind us girls. I couldn’t even hear some of the things happening on the field, that’s how loud it was. Wherever we go, the Fiji community is always there and we really appreciate that.”

Fijiana will meet Wales at 1.45am on Sunday at Sandy Park in Exeter.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.