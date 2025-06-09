Legge grateful for opportunity as interim Fijiana 15s head coach

[Source: File]

Interim Fijiana 15s head coach Mike Legge says leading the national women’s side is a role he does not take lightly.

Having been part of the women’s program since its foundation in 2020, Legge steps into the position with experience and familiarity within the setup.

He described the appointment as both humbling and rewarding after years of involvement in Fiji Rugby’s high-performance pathway.

“I’m just really privileged to be in this position. I’ve been part of the women’s program since 2020, when we first had the inaugural women’s high-performance unit come in, and have been part of the program ever since. I’m really honoured and blessed to lead this team in the interim.”

Legge acknowledged the trust placed in him by Fiji Rugby’s leadership and credited their guidance for his development within the organization.

“Massive thanks to the board, to the chairman Mr. John Sanday, our CEO Mr. Koli Sewabu, our high-performance general manager, and also Master Bill Gadolo for their faith in me and their guidance over the years.”

Meanwhile, High Performance General Manager Naca Cawanibuka confirmed the assistant coaching team that will support Legge through the Test campaign.

Kele Leawere has been appointed forwards coach, focusing on scrum performance, collision work, and game-line dominance, as well as strengthening forward-back integration. Josh Matavesi will lead the backline unit, overseeing defensive systems, tactical kicking strategy, and decision-making.

Coach Tavaita Rowati will assist in the back division with an emphasis on core skills, while Ifereimi Rawaqa joins the campaign support team to oversee lineout systems and structures.

Cawanibuka also outlined the team’s preparation schedule, with the Fijiana currently in their first week of national camp, followed by a second week in camp before transitioning into a week of Daily Training Environments. Players will then regroup for a final two-week camp leading into Test Week against the Wallaroos.

