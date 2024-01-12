Koroi excited with new managerial role

[ Source : Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

The new manager of the Vodafone Fijiana XVs and Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side is excited about her role.

Selita Koroi, who has extensive managerial experience with national women’s 15s and 7s teams, says women’s rugby in Fiji is experiencing a revolution and she is happy to be part of the journey.

“I’m just excited to be part of this awesome team our Fijian 15 women and for now the goal is to defend our title and to get better from what we have achieved in the last two years.”

Koroi says she is ready to tackle the challenges that lie ahead in managing the Fijiana 15s and Fijian Drua women’s teams.

The team manager says a 33-member Fijian Drua women’s squad will named next Monday to participate in the 2024 Super W season.