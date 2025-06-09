Koroi backs Rookies for Bulikula squad spot

Rise Rookies rugby league head coach Sevanaia Koroi says some of his players have a promising future and he can already imagine a few making it to the Fiji Bulikula squad competing for a World Cup spot.

He emphasises, however, that the final selection is entirely the responsibility of the Fiji Bulikula coach.

Koroi highlights that his team, composed of 15- to 23-year-olds, performed strongly against a visiting national side, and he is excited about the chance for his players to gain experience at the international level next month in Canada.

“I saw, and it was great to witness – about three young girls have the potential to make it to the Bulikula squad but the final say is with head coach and we will see and look forward to the outcome of the selection.”

Koroi says he is backing his rookies to make it to the next level of their careers.

The Bulikula take on Canada on the 21st of next month, with the winner set to face either Ireland or Nigeria in the Women’s World Series final on October 26 for the last 2026 World Cup spot.

