Komaitai embraces mixed emotions ahead of Wales clash

Vodafone Fijiana XV’s rep Mauqalo Komaitai. [File Photo]

Vodafone Fijiana XV’s rep Mauqalo Komaitai says her 2025 Rugby World Cup experience has come with mixed emotions, as it was not too long ago when she first picked up a rugby ball and decided that was the game she wanted to play.

Komaitai says the highlight of her experience so far is the try she scored against Scotland last weekend, but she credits her teammates, without whom she wouldn’t have been able to score.

“It feels unreal, there’s mixed emotions because it was honestly a team try. I was like oh my gosh I did it, I just scored a try. I never thought I would ever score a try.”

She adds that despite constant criticism on social media about the team, they are carefully choosing their battles and focusing only on what matters most.

Komaitai says while the focus is on the next challenge, she understands that she will need to be dominant in both attack and defense.

She adds that she and her teammates are fully aware of how powerful the Wales side is, and they are expecting nothing short of a nail-biting clash.

Fijiana and Wales will meet at 1.45am this Sunday at Sandy Park in Exeter.

