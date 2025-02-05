Kolinisau excited by Naura’s potential

Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau (left), Mosese Naura

Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has high hopes for newcomer Mosese Naura, praising his raw speed and potential while emphasizing the work still needed to integrate him into the national setup.

Naura, who earned his spot after an impressive showing at the Coral Coast 7s, is undergoing intense training to adapt to Fiji’s defensive patterns and team dynamics.

Kolinisau acknowledges the 22-year-old’s talent but stresses that he must improve his communication and game awareness to secure a place in the final squad.

“We have Moji Naura, very raw. When I say very raw, he’s got a lot of speed, and we’re working on him. Gelling in with the boys, especially on our defensive pattern. The captain is watching films and trying to correct Moji—when to go up when to hold.”

Despite the challenges of stepping into a high-performance environment, Naura has already shown glimpses of brilliance in training.

His speed and attacking instincts have caught the attention of the coaching staff, and if he continues to develop, he could be a surprise inclusion in the squad for the Vancouver 7s.

The Vancouver 7s will be held from the 21st to the 23rd of this month.