Kadavu Kaji Rugby returns after six-year hiatus

After a six-year absence, Kadavu Kaji and Kajiana rugby are making a comeback in the Vodafone Fiji Primary School Kaji Competition, bringing together 30 schools across the Kadavu group.

Kadavu Kaji rugby manager Tomasi Nanuqa says the boys really showed off their skills they had honed back on the island when they went up against Suva under 13 today.

Kadavu lost to Suva in the boy’s U-13 division 7-0.

Organising the team was no easy feat, with players scattered across different islands.

The team’s preparation was confined to a single week during the school holidays, where the boys came together for a final camp on the main island.

Transportation was a major hurdle, as many had to travel by boat to reach the training grounds.

Despite these difficulties, the spirit of the team is unshakeable.

Their journey from the islands to the capital has been a challenge, but it has also fueled their excitement and resolve.

With their last match remaining, the Kadavu team has only one mission: to secure a win and claim a spot in the top 16 of the competition.

