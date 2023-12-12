Hunt begins for Fijian Drua and National XV Women’s coach

The Fiji Rugby Union has advertised the position of Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women and Fijiana 15’s Head Coach.

The FRU says the successful applicant will be responsible for the overall leadership, selection and coaching of the Fijian Drua Women and national 15’s senior women’s team.

The head coach will lead the team at all Super W, international competitions and tournaments as well as the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England.

The FRU says it is seeking a coach who will develop and execute a world-class campaign for the 2025 World Cup and ensure the team has world leading fitness levels and discipline to compete against the best nations in the world.

According to Rugby House, the successful applicant must have a World Rugby Level 3 High Performance coaching qualification with tertiary applications in sports coaching, teaching, management, business or similar fields.

Applications for the position will close next Monday.