Huge turnout expected at Skipper final

The Skipper Cup competition final promises an unprecedented turnout after the Fiji Rugby Union’s surprise announcement of free admission on Monday.

FRU Operations Manager Jiko Matawalu says that low attendance at the semi-finals last week has led to this extraordinary decision.

Matawalu says they believe that the presence of a passionate crowd is integral to boosting the players’ performance.

“We want people to come in and watch the game, we want to create the right atmosphere for the game, the right environment for the players to go in and deliver. You know having the crowd there will definitely boost this area so that the game is played with good level of intensity where the players are actually able to display their talents to that level.”

Matawalu adds the move marks the first time that there will be no entry fee for the Skipper Cup final, with the intention of increasing the intensity of the game.

Previously, admission fees were used to support the participating unions, but as there is no other 15’s competition following the Skipper Cup, the organizers see this as an opportune time to allow fans and families to enjoy the game at the grounds for free.

Adding to the excitement, the 9pm band will perform live, their first-ever public gig.

The final will take place tomorrow, beginning with the U-20 grade match between Suva and Naitasiri at 5pm, followed by the main game between Suva and Nadi at 7pm.

Both matches can be watched live on the FBC Sports channel.